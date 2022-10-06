ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
OHIO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona doesn't have to be the SB 1070 state. Proposition 308 can right many wrongs

Talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. That’s why I have spent almost two decades advocating for in-state tuition for “Dreamers” – Arizona students who were brought here as children from other countries, played with our kids at the playground and ran bases on the same Little League team, attended the same churches,...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy