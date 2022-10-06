Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Governor orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Governor Laura Kelly, in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, has ordered that flags throughout the State of Kansas be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities on Friday, October 14, 2022, in honor of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter. Deputy Carter was...
KAKE TV
Sports betting has generated $1.3 million in total revenue
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - In just the first month of legal sports betting, Kansans' have generated $1.3 million in total revenue with almost $130,000 for Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 in May making it legal to bet on sports at casinos, on digital platforms, and other venues in Kansas. When Sportsbook opened in Kansas on September 1, Governor Kelly was the first to place a bet.
