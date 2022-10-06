Read full article on original website
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (October 9th, 2022)
For those of you looking to visit your dentist soon or trying to cut down on sugar consumption, this week’s “Top 3” might tempt you a bit too much. As I am writing, during a very last-minute unexpected trip to Universal Orlando, the sugar rush might be getting to me. I may have difficulty sitting still on the plane to Chicago. All food items suggested this week are available during Halloween Horror Nights evenings and during daytime operations at Universal Studios Florida theme park.
Chucky Doughnut Finally Arrives for Halloween at Universal Orlando
This year for Halloween Horror Nights season Universal Orlando built on corporate synergy involving the second season of the “Chucky” television series of NBCUniversal networks being released soon. At Universal Orlando, guests may enjoy a Chucky themed photo opportunity like during the 2021 spooky season. A Chucky cake pop appeared in San Francisco Pastry Company and Croissant Moon Bakery for spooky season. Recently, Voodoo Doughnut finally started selling the “Chucky” doughnut. I say finally since this doughnut got promoted by Universal Orlando early in the spooky season. Then, we learned that this doughnut would not be coming out until October. Of course, then Hurricane Ian slowed down things.
