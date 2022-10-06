Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Frank David Claybar
Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
Orange Leader
SUV with 11 passengers involved in fatal I-10 crash
BEAUMONT — The name of the driver and his adult passenger were released Monday, the latest update shared by authorities who are investigating a fatal wreck involving an SUV with 11 occupants. The crash claimed the life of one victim, an 11-year-old who’s name has not been released.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Mr. and Miss Vidor Elementary tabbed ahead of Homecoming Parade
Vidor Elementary School announced Parker Santana and Averie Bruno as Mr. and Miss Vidor Elementary. Be sure to look for them and all other representatives at the Homecoming Parade Oct. 21 before the hometown Pirates face Livingston at Pirate Stadium that night.
Orange Leader
Police looking for person of interest linked to home arson where victim found deceased inside
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department investigators are looking for a person of interest. Detectives need to speak with Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Investigators believe Ardoin has information about a structure fire that occurred Friday. At 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue...
Orange Leader
Sophomore Bryce Linder ‘humming’ for Cardinals at defensive end
BRIDGE CITY – In getting a taste of Friday Night Football for the first time this year, let’s just say Bridge City defensive end Bryce Linder is passing the test and then some. Linder is part of a young Cardinals team looking to make strides each and every...
Orange Leader
VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Cardinals stay perfect in 22-4A, celebrate DeLuna’s 100th win
BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals defeated the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 to remain perfect I District 22-4A volleyball play, moving to 8-0 as they handed head coach Savanah De”Luna her 100th career victory as a coach. Freshman Anna Kelly had 16 kills...
