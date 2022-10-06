ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Frank David Claybar

Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

SUV with 11 passengers involved in fatal I-10 crash

BEAUMONT — The name of the driver and his adult passenger were released Monday, the latest update shared by authorities who are investigating a fatal wreck involving an SUV with 11 occupants. The crash claimed the life of one victim, an 11-year-old who's name has not been released.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange, TX
