Parkland, FL

850wftl.com

Full Rigor: Parkland Shooter, Live or Die?

{FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jury in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter will begin deliberating this week and ultimately will determine if Nikolas Cruz lives or dies. There are many aggravating and mitigating factors.
CBS Miami

Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults.  The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Broward Circuit
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami

2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
Palm Beach Daily News

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial updates: 'Perfectly normal' people have gunman's IQ of 83, doctor says

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday for what's expected to be the final stretch in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman. Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the...
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother

MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
sibfl.net

Beware of Power with Impunity

(Monday, October 10, 2022) – More than 95% of our Sunny Isles Beach residents live in a homeowner’s or condominium association. The idea behind this type of community is to work together for the common good. However, sometimes this idyllic motivation can get tarnished by personal ones. In Florida, condo associations have almost “almighty” powers over owners and residents. Some associations can even impose special assessments without the vote or consent of unit owners.
myfoxzone.com

FBI: Man on mushrooms arrested after attacking flight attendant

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested and charged after a violent, drug-induced outburst on a flight from Miami to Washington D.C., according to the FBI. The mid-flight incident happened Tuesday. Chelluy Loghan Sevilla is charged with assault and interfering with flight crew members and attendants. According to court documents,...
WSVN-TV

4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
bulletin-news.com

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation

Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
PLANTATION, FL

