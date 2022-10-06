Read full article on original website
850wftl.com
{FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jury in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter will begin deliberating this week and ultimately will determine if Nikolas Cruz lives or dies. There are many aggravating and mitigating factors.
Click10.com
Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
Click10.com
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As the Parkland school shooter’s death penalty phase gets closer to an end, the jury has been prepared to be isolated and away from their families in a secret location. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office after her...
Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court
MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults. The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
Miami New Times
Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police
Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
NBC Miami
Horrific Videos Refute Parkland School Shooter's Fetal Alcohol Claims: State Expert
The jury deciding the fate of the Parkland school gunman watched horrific footage of the shooting Thursday that prosecutors said casts serious doubt on the killer's claim that he's afflicted with the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome. The videos were played as prosecutors concluded their rebuttal Thursday in the sentencing...
NBC Miami
‘Are You Seriously Laughing Right Now?' Broward Judge Asks Teen Accused in Deadly Crash
The 15-year-old accused of crashing a stolen car into several other vehicles, killing a mother-of-three and injuring six others while fleeing police in Oakland Park over the summer, was laughing in court Monday. It prompted a startled Broward Judge Stacy Ross to interrupt the proceedings to ask, “Are you seriously...
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial updates: 'Perfectly normal' people have gunman's IQ of 83, doctor says
FORT LAUDERDALE — Jurors returned to a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday for what's expected to be the final stretch in the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school gunman. Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Prosecutors are seeking the...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother
MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
sibfl.net
Beware of Power with Impunity
(Monday, October 10, 2022) – More than 95% of our Sunny Isles Beach residents live in a homeowner’s or condominium association. The idea behind this type of community is to work together for the common good. However, sometimes this idyllic motivation can get tarnished by personal ones. In Florida, condo associations have almost “almighty” powers over owners and residents. Some associations can even impose special assessments without the vote or consent of unit owners.
myfoxzone.com
FBI: Man on mushrooms arrested after attacking flight attendant
WASHINGTON — A man was arrested and charged after a violent, drug-induced outburst on a flight from Miami to Washington D.C., according to the FBI. The mid-flight incident happened Tuesday. Chelluy Loghan Sevilla is charged with assault and interfering with flight crew members and attendants. According to court documents,...
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
bulletin-news.com
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation
Following claims that he pretended to be a partner in a collection agency but retained the money he was contracted to retrieve, a New Hampshire man who was detained and brought back to Broward County was imprisoned on Wednesday. According to court documents, 53-year-old Kenneth Patrick Boland is accused of...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
