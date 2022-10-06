Crashes caused by lane violations investigated by state patrol jumped in 2021 from 2020

FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COLORADO STATE PATROL

Vehicle crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol that caused injuries or death because of drivers swerving from their lanes spiked in 2021 over 2020, according to a news release.

Of incidents investigated by the CSP, injury crashes because of swerving lane violations increased 30.6% from 414 to 541 and fatalities increased 74% from 39 to 68.

“Focus and control behind the wheel occurs when the task of driving is your number one priority and receives your full attention,” Chief Col. Matthew Packard said in release. “No amount of experience behind the wheel can prevent a tragedy when you don’t have the time or the awareness to react to another motorist, changing road conditions or unplanned hazard in your path.”

Among cases investigated by troopers, El Paso, Douglas, Boulder, Mesa and Jefferson counties had the highest numbers of fatal crashes because of lane violations.

Data from 2019 to 2021 showed the most deadly crashes of that type involving fatalities happened on Saturdays, with the peak time window between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.