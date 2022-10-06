Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Navy, White teams let 3's fly during Gonzaga's Kraziness in the Kennel showcase
Officially, the 3-point portion of Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel showcase concluded when Rasir Bolton upstaged Malachi Smith during the final round of a four-man competition, making 15-of-20 shots from five spots on the floor – including two “money ball” shots – while his fellow guard made 13.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Kraziness in the Kennel showcases Zags new and old
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team kicked off their season at Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday afternoon. In only the second fully in-person Kraziness since 2020, Zag fans were eager as ever to get a first look at the 2022-23 iteration of the Bulldogs. Students jumped in tandem to the bass-heavy music 30 minutes before the players were introduced.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Unable to capitalize on first-set win, Zags lose 3-1 to Portland
On Saturday, the Gonzaga University volleyball team (4-13, 0-6 WCC) lost 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 19-25) to the Portland Pilots (9-8, 2-4 WCC) in the Martin Centre. GU entered the match in search of their first conference win against a Portland team reeling from three straight defeats in conference play.
FOX Sports
Gonzaga has proved itself as a new-era blue blood, national title or not
LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga has been picked to win the West Coast Conference for the 11th-straight season. The Zags will likely be a preseason top-two team when the Associated Press Top 25 poll is released later this month. And the chance for a No. 1 seed in March Madness is highly likely — again.
‘Go Zags!’ Kraziness in the Kennel returns for another year
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kraziness in the Kennel returned to Gonzaga University. Fans were lined up around the block ready to see the GU men’s basketball team in action for the first time this season. From students to friends and family, the community got to meet the 2022-23 Zags and see just a glimpse of what’s to come this season. From...
KHQ Right Now
Prep football roundup: Colby Danielson leads Mead over Ferris; Jakeb Vallance scores two TDs for Cheney
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Mead 35, Ferris 0: Colby Danielson threw two long touchdown passes and ran for another and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 4-1) beat the Saxons (0-6, 0-5) at University HS. Danielson hit Keenan Kuntz for...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Strong start doesn’t last for Lakeland
RATHDRUM — The Lakeland Hawks couldn’t have asked for a better start Friday night. In the game of the year in 4A Inland Empire League football, the Hawks ran over, through and around the Bulldogs for a touchdown on a convincing opening drive, a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Caysen Loutzenhiser.
Spokane Valley, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KXLY
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
KHQ Right Now
The haze is back in Spokane
The weather news of the week? Hazy skies are back in Spokane and much of the surrounding region. Stepping outside this weekend in the Lilac City, it may still feel like summer to many folks; hazier skies, light winds, warmer temperatures, you name it. Wildfire season is not over just yet, and the smoke from the Wenatchee area is pushing into the east side of the state, aka, here at home in Spokane.
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
theworldisabook.com
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
KXLY
A hazy and warm Sunday forecast – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Dress for the warmer weather. We won’t be pulling out heavy coats for a good while. High pressure remains locked in along with wildfire smoke around the Inland Northwest. Monday night and Tuesday a system will bring relief with gusty winds and should improve air quality temporarily. Then we’re back to the sunny and warm conditions for several days after that. That means we’ll probably see hazy skies return by the end of the week.
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: An open letter to the community
I’m proud to have served North Idaho College these last six months as I believe it was my civic duty to work on issues affecting our community college. It also included challenges that I believe were unnecessarily detrimental. It is important to set the record straight regarding the slanderous disinformation swirling around North Idaho College.
