Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
kiwaradio.com
Three Fire Calls On Monday; One Causes Likely Over $100,000 In Damages
Inwood, Iowa– A newer combine worth probably multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 3, 2022, near Inwood, and two other fire departments also had recent field fire calls. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 2:35 p.m. on...
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen front-end loader topples credit union ITM
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers of a credit union in Sioux Falls had to go inside to do their banking on Friday. That’s because someone smashed the ITM with a piece of heavy machinery stolen from a nearby construction project. Yellow caution tape surrounds the drive-up lane...
kiwaradio.com
Teenage Boy Taken To Hospital After Accident West Of Larchwood
Larchwood, Iowa — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:20 a.m., a male juvenile driver was believed to have been westbound on 135th Street just west of Larchwood when his 2005 Ford F250 pickup left the roadway. The pickup and driver traveled through a bean and cornfield before coming to a rest on Buchanan Avenue.
knuj.net
JUVENILE FEMALE SUFFERS LIFE THREATENING INJURIES IN MARTIN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash Thursday evening on Highway 15 in Martin County. The crash happened around 10:05 pm when a semi driven by David Zellmer of Fairmont and a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile female collided as the semi attempted to turn into a driveway. Zellmer wasn’t hurt but the juvenile driver from Trimont was taken to Fairmont hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, another juvenile female was taken to Fairmont hospital with what are described as life threatening injuries.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
siouxfalls.business
New northwest development plans 800 homes – with new manufacturing approach
A new development across from George McGovern Middle School in northwest Sioux Falls is planning 800 new single-family homes – with a manufacturing facility on the property. The Harvest Hills development is 325 acres in the area bounded by Maple Street, Benson Road, La Mesa Drive and Valley View Road.
Marshall man killed in farm equipment accident
Courtesy of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Authorities in Lyon County said a Marshall man died Monday afternoon after an incident involving farm equipment. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said the "farm implement accident" happened in the 2400 block of County Road 35 around 2:40 p.m. Edward G....
more955.com
Attempted exchange of goods turns into robbery in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
more1049.com
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Police search for 3 involved in vandalism
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for three people who broke a business window. Police posted surveillance video on Facebook. It happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday at Blown Away Vape on Minnesota Avenue. Police believe the same group also broke a window at Ernie...
kiwaradio.com
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
KEYC
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
LYON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man died following a farming accident in Lyon County. County Sheriff officials responded Monday to a report of a farmer injured on the 2400 block of County Road 35. The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
