Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Sibley council sets sale date for city's lot
SIBLEY—The Sibley City Council made quick work of requests by members of the public and utility superintendent Cory Dykstra on Monday, Sept. 26. A purchase request for three city lots east of the Sibley-Ocheyedan High School came before the council. “It has to go to a public hearing, and...
nwestiowa.com
Bilingual church opens in Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A long journey has led two Sioux Center residents to starting a new God-centered multiethnic, bilingual, intergenerational church in the community. Or, as co-founder Martha Draayer translates “una iglesia multiétnica, bilingüe e intergeneracional.”. She and co-founder Jason Lief launched Maria Magdalena Reformed Church on Aug....
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
As campaign season ramps up, negative campaign ads are taking over the airwaves.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
mitchellnow.com
Sioux Falls man’s jury trial on rape charges postponed for a third time this year
A Sioux Falls man’s jury trial on rape charges has been postponed for a third time this year. 23-year old Mason Buhl is charged with four counts of second degree rape in Hughes County. He initially pleaded not guilty to each count in September 2021 with trials scheduled for February, May, and October of this year. The prosecution requested the latest postponement. The alleged rapes took place between June 2020 and July 2021. In September 2015, Buhl shot Harrisburg High School Principal Kevin Lein in the arm. A 25-year prison sentence was suspended on the condition that Buhl follow all laws and be on good behavior. Now that case will be reopened as a result of the rape proceedings.
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
Sioux Falls man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Stolen front-end loader topples credit union ITM
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers of a credit union in Sioux Falls had to go inside to do their banking on Friday. That’s because someone smashed the ITM with a piece of heavy machinery stolen from a nearby construction project. Yellow caution tape surrounds the drive-up lane...
nwestiowa.com
Marching Orabs hit high note in Sioux Falls
SHELDON—The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs finished fourth out of eight Class 2A schools Saturday, Oct. 1, in the preliminary round of the Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls, SD. The marching ensemble did not advance to the final performance round that evening, but band director Cliff St. Clair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for assaulting aunt
SIBLEY—An 18-year-old Sibley resident was cited Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of assault causing serious injury. The citing of Tucker Riley Senn stemmed from him allegedly pushing his aunt about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at his residence at 234 Fifth St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Police search for 3 involved in vandalism
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for three people who broke a business window. Police posted surveillance video on Facebook. It happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday at Blown Away Vape on Minnesota Avenue. Police believe the same group also broke a window at Ernie...
KELOLAND TV
2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
KELOLAND TV
Payloader damages ATM in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a damaged ATM machine at a credit union in eastern Sioux Falls. Police could be seen at the Bluestone Federal Credit Union where a payloader crashed into and knocked over an ATM near 41st St. and Sycamore Ave. The credit union...
nwestiowa.com
Granville dairy farmer must pay $10,000
GRANVILLE—A dairy farmer must pay a $10,000 fine in connection with a manure release from a dairy barn about three miles south of Granville in March. About 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, Nate Zuiderveen contacted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to report a manure release from his Black Soil Dairy to a tributary of Deep Creek.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old man arrested on rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
Comments / 0