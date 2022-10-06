Read full article on original website
Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Andrean 20 – 12
The Kougars got off to a slow start but got things going in the second quarter on a touchdown run by Graylee Weaver. Alexander Sayers made the extra point kick. In the second half the offensive line of Mason Kitchen, Tyler Hood, Logan Burke, Hunter Urbano, and Gavin Renfrow opened up big running lanes for long drives capped off by touchdowns by Jayden Anderson and Weaver. Sayers added another extra point to round out the scoring.
Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 3rd at the Rensselaer Sectionals advancing to next Saturday’s Regional race at Sunset Hills in Valpo.
In Saturday’s Rensselaer Sectional, the Lady Kougar Cross Country team qualified for Regionals taking 3rd place with 94 points. We knew coming into todays sectionals it was going to be tough. Morgan Township ran away in first with 25 points and Kouts finishing 2nd with 41 points. I told...
