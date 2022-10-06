The Kougars got off to a slow start but got things going in the second quarter on a touchdown run by Graylee Weaver. Alexander Sayers made the extra point kick. In the second half the offensive line of Mason Kitchen, Tyler Hood, Logan Burke, Hunter Urbano, and Gavin Renfrow opened up big running lanes for long drives capped off by touchdowns by Jayden Anderson and Weaver. Sayers added another extra point to round out the scoring.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO