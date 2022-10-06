Draymond Green said he would take time away from the Golden State Warriors in light of his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole and the ensuing video leak. Green spoke to the media Saturday for the first time since Green punched Poole in the face during last Wednesday’s practice. The Warriors forward said he had apologized to Poole and his family, and that he had been dealing with personal issues that shortened his temper on the day of the altercation. Green also announced that he would take time away from the team to allow everyone to “heal.”

