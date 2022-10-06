Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Has $880,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $10,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Takes $264,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 136.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 426.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 470,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 12,654 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $14.50
CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.14. Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 87,340 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lowered by Advisor Resource Council
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 16,042 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.58
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
americanbankingnews.com
12,265 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.
Comments / 0