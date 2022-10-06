Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Seer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 163,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seer by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 74,709 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seer by 27.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

