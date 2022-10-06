Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.06
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.
americanbankingnews.com
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Has $880,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,801 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48
Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
americanbankingnews.com
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $14.50
CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $138,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Acquires 91,624 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Seer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 163,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seer by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 74,709 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seer by 27.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 16,042 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.52
Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Comments / 0