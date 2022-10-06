Read full article on original website
Related
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Indy Chamber’s Business Advocacy Committee endorses bipartisan group of state legislative candidates
The Indy Chamber’s Business Advocacy Committee (BAC), the political arm of the Indy region’s largest business and economic development organization, announced its legislative endorsements for the 2022 general election. The group endorsed 20 candidates — 13 Democrats and seven Republicans. “Indiana is at an inflection point, and...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Holcomb rolls out Indiana ‘welcome mat’ during European economic development trip
Gov. Eric Holcomb returned Friday from a weeklong economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland, which he said was an opportunity to attract more manufacturing jobs and other investment to Indiana. The Republican governor led a nine-person delegation to Europe to build on business discussions surrounding medical device manufacturing in...
Comments / 0