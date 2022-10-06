Read full article on original website
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.83
Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.
Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48
Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.34
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,225,505 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8,032.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.52
Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $10,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after buying an additional 267,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,982,012 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 98,419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $104,637,000 after buying an additional 429,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after buying an additional 131,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.
Versor Investments LP Acquires 91,624 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Seer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 163,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seer by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 74,709 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seer by 27.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Versor Investments LP Has $880,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Takes $264,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 136.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,777 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 164 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $138,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
