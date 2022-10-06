Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Versor Investments LP Invests $882,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Takes $259,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cigna by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $10,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,801 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 164 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
4,402 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
12,265 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.97
Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.
americanbankingnews.com
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.67
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend. The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of...
americanbankingnews.com
ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
IS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
americanbankingnews.com
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.34
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.
Comments / 0