Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $14.50
CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 426.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 470,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.
Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.67
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend. The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of...
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.58
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.48
Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.
Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.79
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.06
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.52
Several research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,777 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Versor Investments LP Acquires 91,624 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Seer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 163,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seer by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 74,709 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seer by 27.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period.
12,265 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.
