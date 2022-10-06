Read full article on original website
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.28 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
Versor Investments LP Has $880,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cigna by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
Versor Investments LP Has $882,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 88,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 14,115 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,801 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after buying an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
4,402 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 561,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Lowered by Advisor Resource Council
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,496,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 12,654 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
