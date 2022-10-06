Read full article on original website
RVWA Announces Finalists for Trailblazer Award
During next week’s inaugural RV Women’s Alliance Educational Symposium, the RVWA will recognize Trailblazers of the RV Industry at the awards dinner. The RV Women’s Alliance Trailblazer Award for Lifetime Achievement recognizes “women who have made significant contributions to the RV industry’s advancement while also paving the way for other women to follow in her path,” the organization said.
Michael Terlep Announces Retirement from Coachmen RV
After 38 years of service to Coachmen, more than 14 of which have been under Forest River, Michael Terlep has announced his planned retirement at the end of this year. Terlep has been president of Coachmen RV for the last 27 years. Terlep started with Coachmen March 15, 1984, after...
