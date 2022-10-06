During next week’s inaugural RV Women’s Alliance Educational Symposium, the RVWA will recognize Trailblazers of the RV Industry at the awards dinner. The RV Women’s Alliance Trailblazer Award for Lifetime Achievement recognizes “women who have made significant contributions to the RV industry’s advancement while also paving the way for other women to follow in her path,” the organization said.

