Service Department Snafus Focus of RVDA Con/Expo Workshop

RV industry veterans Rob Grant and Steven Call of dealer management software supplier Lightspeed will share common inefficiencies found in the service department – which can cost a dealership thousands of dollars each year – during a session in the fixed operations education track at the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Forest River Releases New Product Videos

Forest River released videos Friday morning of two of its newest fifth wheel models, the Cardinal RED and Wildcat ONE. In conjunction with the videos debuting, the company also launched new websites for each.
Out-of-this-World Class Bs

Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories. The catchy slogan of Birmingham, Alabama,-based Class B RV builder Storyteller Overland aptly sums up the attitude of the fledgling firm’s founders and its growing customer base. Founded in 2018, the company has rapidly made a name for itself in the luxury adventure van segment.
