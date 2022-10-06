Read full article on original website
Carmaker Stellantis strikes nickel and cobalt supply deal for battery production
PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) announced it had signed a non-binding agreement with GME (GME.AX) to secure raw material supplies, including nickel and cobalt sulphate, needed to produce electric vehicle batteries.
Forest River Releases New Product Videos
Forest River released videos Friday morning of two of its newest fifth wheel models, the Cardinal RED and Wildcat ONE. In conjunction with the videos debuting, the company also launched new websites for each.
India's Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement unit- report
BENGALURU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group is said to be in talks to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement business for $606 million, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing sources.
OMV: Q3 retail and commercial margins increased q/q
BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Monday its retail and commercial margins increased in the third quarter from the second. OMV also said a mechanical incident at its Schwechat refinery would have a negative impact on its third quarter result "as we expect payments from the business interruption insurance at a later point in time."
Tyson Foods flees Chicago, inflation reports, 3Q earnings and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Traders will be keeping a close eye on market conditions Monday as gas prices rise, Tyson Foods flees Chicago and Rivian Automotive recalls nearly all its vehicles.
Ministers hope to ban solar projects from most English farms
Exclusive: Environment minister seeks to expand definition of prime farmland in drive for productivity
Out-of-this-World Class Bs
Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories. The catchy slogan of Birmingham, Alabama,-based Class B RV builder Storyteller Overland aptly sums up the attitude of the fledgling firm’s founders and its growing customer base. Founded in 2018, the company has rapidly made a name for itself in the luxury adventure van segment.
