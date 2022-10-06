BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Monday its retail and commercial margins increased in the third quarter from the second. OMV also said a mechanical incident at its Schwechat refinery would have a negative impact on its third quarter result "as we expect payments from the business interruption insurance at a later point in time."

