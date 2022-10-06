Read full article on original website
Gas is $7 a Gallon in California. So Why is Newsom Ahead by 20 Points in the Polls?
Gasoline sells for around $6.99 a gallon in my neighborhood in Santa Monica. Filling my stupid Chevy Cruze with gas is now around $80. Gas is so expensive in California, mostly due to regulation that isn't necessary any more, or never was. Meanwhile, an election looms. President Joe Biden is...
‘Doorknockers’ lose appeal over California classification as employees
LOS ANGELES (CN) — California's classification of so-called doorknockers and signature gatherers as employees rather than independent contractors doesn't discriminate against them based on the content of their speech, a divided Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday. The 2-1 decision rejected claims by an Oxnard, California, political action committee and...
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
More talk, no problem
FRESNO, Calif. — An appeals court in California upheld the conviction of a jury that was directed to continue deliberating after it decided, of its own accord, to tell the court it was split 11-1 on a first-degree murder charge. This did not constitute a “novel burden” to form a unanimous decision, especially because the foreperson was asked to tell the court if further deliberations went nowhere.
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.
Cajon Pass named one of the deadliest roads in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation."It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie.Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest road in the state, the Cajon Pass every day. "Honestly, it's the people who want to drive way too fast up and down the hill," said Stefanie. Another driver agreed with Stefanie saying many drivers do not drive properly, especially around blind corners. While the Cajon Pass is the deadliest road in all of California, it...
California approves digital license plates for all vehicles; here's how it works
No more long lines at the DMV is just the start, the other benefits are the safety features that can help during emergency situations.
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
Feds declare gopher tortoise not in danger of extinction across most of its range
ATLANTA (CN) — The eastern population of the gopher tortoise is not in danger of extinction and does not require federal protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday in a decision rejecting a call to list the species as endangered or threatened across its entire six-state range.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
On Sunday, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9. The National Fallen...
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off
The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
