California State

Courthouse News Service

‘Doorknockers’ lose appeal over California classification as employees

LOS ANGELES (CN) — California's classification of so-called doorknockers and signature gatherers as employees rather than independent contractors doesn't discriminate against them based on the content of their speech, a divided Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday. The 2-1 decision rejected claims by an Oxnard, California, political action committee and...
Courthouse News Service

More talk, no problem

FRESNO, Calif. — An appeals court in California upheld the conviction of a jury that was directed to continue deliberating after it decided, of its own accord, to tell the court it was split 11-1 on a first-degree murder charge. This did not constitute a “novel burden” to form a unanimous decision, especially because the foreperson was asked to tell the court if further deliberations went nowhere.
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
Gavin Newsom
Santa Clarita Radio

Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out

The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
CBS LA

Cajon Pass named one of the deadliest roads in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation."It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie.Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest road in the state, the Cajon Pass every day. "Honestly, it's the people who want to drive way too fast up and down the hill," said Stefanie. Another driver agreed with Stefanie saying many drivers do not drive properly, especially around blind corners. While the Cajon Pass is the deadliest road in all of California, it...
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
KTLA.com

Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?

On Sunday, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9. The National Fallen...
kcrw.com

$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off

The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
The Daily Scoop

This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide

This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

