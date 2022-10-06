I was nervous, but I knew what I needed to do. I reminded myself that I would have regrets if I did not initiate the conversation I envisioned in the proceeding days. After a resident with whom I worked closely on my family medicine rotation gave me feedback on my performance, I asked if it would be OK to give him some feedback. He willingly agreed. After telling him how I appreciated the responsibilities he gave me with his patients, I took a deep breath and proceeded to tell him what I most wanted.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO