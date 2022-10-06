ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Shades ‘Corny’ Gigi Hadid, Accuses Hailey Bieber Of Getting A ‘Nose Job’ Amid PFW Drama

Kanye West, 45, didn’t hold back when it came to putting both Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid on blast for the second time. The rapper has been at odds with the two models since they both separately expressed their support for Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who publicly criticized his Paris Fashion Week show and controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt — dubbing them “irresponsible” and “deeply offensive.”

“‘THEEYY’ don’t want undeniable beautiful Black women to be put on their rightful throne,” he began in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 6. “They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Hailey and Gigi for comment.

Corey is, of course, the longtime boyfriend of Ye’s former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 66. Ye. didn’t stop there, saying that the public and press also “want to shame Lizzo whenever she looses weight” and “don’t want to support Beyoncé.” He then shouted out fellow rappers Future and Travis Scott — who is also connected to Ye through his children with Kim Kardashian‘s sister Kylie Jenner — for “recognizing their queen.” He specifically appeared enamored with Lizzo, 24, saying the singer “is going to change the trajectory of our people cause she’s not promoting the things that kill our people … destroy and control our people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrEuR_0iPJRlJZ00
Gigi Hadid publicly blasted Kanye West after he called out a ‘Vogue’ editor. (Shutterstock/SplashNews)

Gigi and Hailey — who both have relationships with the Vogue editor — quickly spoke out with public messages of support. The Rhode Beauty founder, 25, took to her Instagram story with her powerful note. “My respect for you runs deep my friend!” Hailey wrote. “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor…the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic,” she also said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsKw8_0iPJRlJZ00
Kanye West also blasted Hailey Bieber, alleging she got a ‘nose job.’ (Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Gigi shared similar sentiments in her post. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the Guest In Residence founder said. “As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke,” she added. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Gigi has “zero regrets” over speaking out against the “Highlights” rapper.

Kanye then responded to both women by sharing screenshots of their coverage — dragging Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber, 28, in to the debacle. “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know,” he wrote in a bizarre caption. In a separate post, he addressed the “Baby” singer once again. “Justin, get your girl before I get bad,” the Chicago native said.

