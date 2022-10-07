ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This Is What All The Famous DJs Real Normal-People Names Are Plus What They Looked Like Before They Were Super Famous And Rich

By Lauren Yapalater
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

Have you ever been listening to a real good tune and you're like, "Wait this a remix"? And then you're like, "Oh it's a Kygo remix!" And then you're like, "Hmm, how old is Kygo, and is that his real name?" Then guess what, you are me and I am you. So instead of making you do all the googling, I've done it for you and compiled a list of handy information about all the really famous DJs so that the next time you go to Electric Zoo, you know everything you need to know about whoever is onstage.

1. This is Diplo.

Francois Durand / Getty Images for Messika

His real name is Thomas Pentz.

He's 43. This is him in 2005.

Rebecca Sapp / WireImage

And he's worth $50 million.

Steve Jennings / Getty Images

2. This is Calvin Harris.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

His real name is Adam Wiles.

He's 38. This is him in 2007.

David Ryle / Redferns

And his net worth is $300 million.

Joseph Okpako / WireImage

3. This is Tiesto.

Mindy Small / Getty Images for Vegas Magazine

His real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest.

He's 53. This was him in 2002.

J. Vespa / WireImage

And his net worth is $170 million.

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 5: Tiesto, also known as Tijs Michiel Verwest during the Race of F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 5, 2021 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Bsr Agency / Getty Images

4. This is David Guetta.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

His real name is Pierre David Guetta.

He's 54. This was him in 2010.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And his net worth is $150 million.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

5. This is Kygo.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

His real name is Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll.

He's 31. This was him in 2015.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

And his net worth is $25 million.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

6. This is Armin van Buuren.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

His full name is Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniël van Buuren.

He's 45. This was him in 2005.

Jason Nevader / WireImage

And his net worth is $55 million.

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

7. This is DJ Mustard.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

His real name is Dijon McFarlane. GET IT?

He's 32. This was him in 2013.

Allen Berezovsky / WireImage

And has a net worth of $12 million.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

8. This is Martin Garrix.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for JBL

His real name is Martijn Gerard Garritsen.

He's 26. This was him in 2013.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images for MTV

And his net worth is $30 million.

Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

9. This is Steve Aoki.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

His real name is Steven Hiroyuki Aoki.

He's 44. This was him in 2005.

Jill Ann Spaulding / FilmMagic

And his net worth is $120 million.

David Becker / Getty Images

10. This is Zedd.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

His real name is Anton Zaslavski.

He's 33. This was him in 2012.

C Flanigan / FilmMagic

And his net worth is $55 million.

Jason Koerner / Getty Images for CLD

11. This is Alesso.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

His real name is Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad.

He's 31. This was him in 2013.

Gustavo Caballero

And his net worth is $40 million.

Johan Johannesson / Getty Images

12. This is Flume.

Frank Hoensch / Redferns

His real name is Harley Streten.

He's 30. This is him in 2014.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

His net worth is $10 million.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

13. This is Afrojack.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

His real name is Nick Leonardus van de Wall.

He's 35. This is him in 2010.

Annabel Staff / Redferns

And his net worth is $60 million.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

14. This is Skrillex.

John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

His real name is Sonny Moore.

He's 34. This is him in 2006.

Araya Doheny / WireImage

And his net worth is $70 million.

Johan Johannesson / Getty Images

15. This is Kaskade.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Tao Beach Dayclub

His real name is Ryan Raddon.

He's 53. This is him in 2006.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

And his net worth is $50 million.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

16. This is Carl Cox.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Sony

His real name is...Carl Cox!

He's 60. This is him in the '90s.

Pymca / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

His net worth is $16 million.

Guillaume Souvant / AFP via Getty Images

17. This is DJ Pauly D.

Adam Bettcher / Getty Images for Sugar Factory

His real name is Paul DelVecchio Jr.

He's 42. This was him in 2009.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

And his net worth is $20 million.

Thaddaeus Mcadams / Getty Images

BRB, becoming a DJ.

