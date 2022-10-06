ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF City College is Free. But Classes Are Being Axed, Teachers Cut and Enrollment is Down

San Francisco City College is losing students, government funding, teaching staff and axing classes—all while being completely free for San Franciscans to attend. City College’s checkered history saw it almost lose accreditation five years ago—which would have closed the institution down—and the school found itself in the same trouble again in 2020.
Washington Examiner

Ethics charge filed against new San Francisco district attorney

The newly installed San Francisco district attorney is the focus of an ethics complaint stemming from her work to oust controversial predecessor Chesa Boudin. Brooke Jenkins resigned from her job as an assistant district attorney to lead a successful recall campaign against Boudin this year after victims and prosecutors revolted over lax charging and sentencing decisions for defendants.
San Francisco Examiner

Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer

Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
News Breaking LIVE

New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San Francisco

KGO (AM) - Wikipedia. On Monday morning, October 10, the KGO 810- AM in San Francisco officially rebranded as 810 The Spread, a sports betting format. Cumulus Media, the radio giant that owns the station, ended the station’s long-time News/Talk format and KGO branding last week, abruptly firing news/talk hosts for the second time. The format was previously changed from news/talk to all-news in 2011, which also included a sudden lay-off of many hosts.
sftimes.com

5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
San Francisco Examiner

Blue Angels cancel last Fleet Week show for most S.F. reason

The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance. Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday. Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the...
sfstandard.com

Indigenous Peoples Day Brings Art, Music to San Francisco’s Yerba Buena

Indigenous Peoples Day kicked off at Yerba Buena Gardens in downtown San Francisco Monday afternoon with music, dance and vendors. The event was a partnership between the International Treaty Council and the San Francisco Arts Commission and was followed the annual Indigenous Peoples Day sunrise gathering on Alcatraz Island.
KRON4 News

First Lady Jill Biden visiting San Francisco today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – First Lady Jill Biden is in San Francisco to tour the University of California San Francisco’s cancer center learn about the research done here and the many programs to support breast cancer patients. UCSF has one of the best facilities for cancer treatment and research, and it’s breast cancer awareness month. […]
