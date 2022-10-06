Read full article on original website
Bronco Trio Collects Conference Weekly Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State took home three of the four Mountain West Player of the Week awards, the conference announced, Monday. Sixth-year linebacker Ezekiel Noa (defense), junior kicker Jonah Dalmas (special teams) and running back Ashton Jeanty (freshman) each picked up an award after Boise State's 40-20 victory over Fresno State.
Broncos Pick Up Point In Eighth-Straight Shutout
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State women's soccer picked up an important point in the Mountain West standings and served its eighth-straight shutout against Colorado College in a 0-0 draw, Sunday afternoon at the Boas Soccer Complex. The Broncos (6-2-7, 2-0-4 MW) put their foot on the gas in the...
Broncos Find Pool Play Success in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Boise State beach volleyball team produced a solid showing on the first day of pool play at the Alki Pairs Tournament. Competing for the first time this season, the Broncos had seven pairs compete in each of the seven available pools and finished with a 16-5 combined record on the day.
Milk Can Trophy Retained
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State's run game led the way for the second-straight week in a 40-20 victory over Fresno State, Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. In front of 37,663 fans, an Albertsons Stadium record for a football game, the Broncos (4-2, 3-0 MW) ran for 316 yards, and Jonah Dalmas connected on four field goals to down the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1 MW) and retain possession of the Milk Can Trophy.
