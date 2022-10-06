Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Alabama vs. Texas A&M
Alabama escaped Texas A&M on Saturday night, taking down the Aggies, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game came down to one final play, with the Aggies failing to score on a first and goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. While fans rightfully crushed the play-call from...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
What Jackson State's Deion Sanders said about Eddie Robinson Jr. rejecting his postgame hug
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned. Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening. Utah drops to...
Alabama CB says Jimbo Fisher tipped off Texas A&M’s final play
Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday night, and the finish was too close for comfort. The Aggies effectively had a 2-point attempt to win the game, as they had the ball at the Alabama 2-yard line with three seconds left. Haynes King threw an incompletion intended for Evan Stewart that sailed out of bounds, allowing the Crimson Tide to win the game.
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
RELATED PEOPLE
College GameDay crew gives update on Lee Corso's health
Lee Corso has missed College GameDay for the second consecutive week. While his condition and/or illness hasn’t been specified, the crew in Lawerence, Kansas made sure fans knew has was doing much better than he did last week. “Lee Corso not with us this week, and those of you...
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 6
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 6. There hasn’t been much movement, but Georgia passed Alabama from Herbstreit’s last rankings, who defeated Texas A&M 24-20 Saturday night on a goal line stand as regulation expired. The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn 42-10 after a slow start, was good enough for Herbie to swap them with the Crimson Tide.
Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance
Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday. Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media. It's a unique...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media
The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
247Sports
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 6 of college football
College football has been full of excitement over the past two weekends. Last week’s action resulted in a seismic overhaul of the rankings, and this weekend could add to that even further. After Saturday’s games in Week 6, the new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.
Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender
Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson
The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night. CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest. "Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries...
Comments / 0