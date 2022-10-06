ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama escaped Texas A&M on Saturday night, taking down the Aggies, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game came down to one final play, with the Aggies failing to score on a first and goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. While fans rightfully crushed the play-call from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

College GameDay crew gives update on Lee Corso's health

Lee Corso has missed College GameDay for the second consecutive week. While his condition and/or illness hasn’t been specified, the crew in Lawerence, Kansas made sure fans knew has was doing much better than he did last week. “Lee Corso not with us this week, and those of you...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 6

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 6. There hasn’t been much movement, but Georgia passed Alabama from Herbstreit’s last rankings, who defeated Texas A&M 24-20 Saturday night on a goal line stand as regulation expired. The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn 42-10 after a slow start, was good enough for Herbie to swap them with the Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Columbus Dispatch

Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance

Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday. Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media. It's a unique...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media

The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender

Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson

The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night. CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest. "Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

