Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 6. There hasn’t been much movement, but Georgia passed Alabama from Herbstreit’s last rankings, who defeated Texas A&M 24-20 Saturday night on a goal line stand as regulation expired. The Bulldogs, who defeated Auburn 42-10 after a slow start, was good enough for Herbie to swap them with the Crimson Tide.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO