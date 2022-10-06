Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Youngstown Vindicator. October 9, 2022. Taxpayers in many local communities are facing truly avoidable payouts and legal fees, all because their elected officials failed to follow Ohio’s open meeting laws to the letter. Shame on officials in Hubbard city, Fowler, Johnston and Vienna. Each recently paid a portion of...
Term limits pits questions of stagnation against expertise
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters in November will decide whether to impose term limits on the governor and state lawmakers. It’s a change supporters say would bring in new blood and term-limit foes decry as a blow to institutional knowledge of the Legislature. Measure 1 would...
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Campaigns expose specific examples of folly of partisan political boundaries. The run-up to the Nov. 8 election serves as a reminder of the need for redistricting reform to put an end to political gerrymandering in Illinois. “The Fair Maps Amendment,” a bipartisan...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 primary election. By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.
