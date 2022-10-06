NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 primary election. By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO