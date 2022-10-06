Congratulations to Madison Lockhart and Braden Alex. They were crowned as 2022 Lawrenceville High School Homecoming Queen and King Friday during the royal coronation at Ed Loeb Field. The coronation followed the annual homecoming parade. The duo will reign over the remainder of the homecoming weekend activities including the Saturday afternoon football game between the Indians and Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville at Loeb Field and the homecoming dance Saturday evening at 7 p.m. in the LHS cafeteria.

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO