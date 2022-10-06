ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

Check Your Mailbox: LA County Begins Mailing Ballots

By Caitlin Hernández
LAist
LAist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TI2vp_0iPJ0sJi00
A voter drops their ballot at an official L.A. County ballot drop box for the November 3, 2020 election. (Libby Denkmann)

Topline:

When will my ballot arrive? The registrar sends out ballots in batches, so yours could arrive as soon as a few days from now or after Oct. 15. (That’s the deadline officials have to get ballots to all registered voters this election period under state law .) If you register later, don’t worry. A ballot will get to you. Track yours here .

Where can I cast it? Drop it off in any official ballot drop box. Here’s a map of L.A. County boxes . Most vote centers won’t open for another few weeks, but you can vote early in Norwalk starting Oct. 11.

  • Address : 12400 Imperial Highway, Room 3201 Norwalk, CA 90650
  • Hours : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How can I find help deciding how to vote? Our Voter Game Plan is coming Oct. 11. We’ll cover what you need to know about your ballot in statewide and local races, from propositions to voting for sheriff. Let’s get ready to vote.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

