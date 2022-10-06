ELY — The Laughlin High School varsity football team suffered 34-0 road loss last week to White Pine High. "The game at White Pine was tough," Laughlin head coach Aaron Schellie said. "We struggled on offense. We could not establish any rhythm. Every time we had a positive play, we then had a penalty to take us back. Our defense did not play that badly. The defense caused a few turnovers, but we could not cash in on offense. The team battled until the end."

LAUGHLIN, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO