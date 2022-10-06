Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
MHS homecoming parade on tap Thursday
BULLHEAD CITY — The annual Mohave High School homecoming parade will be held on its usual route, but not at its usual time this year — instead, locals will be treated to a night parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Langford...
Mohave Daily News
BCPD officers complete instructor school
BULLHEAD CITY — Three members of the Bullhead City Police Department recently completed defensive tactics instructor school for law enforcement. The class was held at the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Lake Havasu City. Completing the course from the Bullhead City were Cpl. Trent Petersen, Officer John...
Mohave Daily News
CRUHSD nixes Flex Fridays
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Union High School District voted to approve the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars at last night’s governing board meeting, which saw one major change for students: the Flex Friday program, which allows students to attend extra school classes or activities once or twice month.
Mohave Daily News
More T-bird swimmers notch state qualifications
LAKE HAVASU CITY — Mohave High School swimmers notched noteworthy performances at a state-qualifier meet on Friday hosted by Lake Havasu High. The Thunderbirds went up against swimmers from Havasu, Kofa High, Kingman High and Kingman Academy. The T-birds scored 244 points and placed second overall. First place went...
Mohave Daily News
Accident reroutes traffic through Laughlin/Bullhead City
WILLOW BEACH — A fiery collision between two semi-tractor trailer rigs Sunday miraculously resulted in only minor injuries to one of the drivers but did cause traffic issues affecting Laughlin/Bullhead City for several hours. The crash occurred at Milepost 15 on U.S. 93, south of the Nevada state line...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
Body exhumed from Arizona desert in California homicide
A body that was buried in the Arizona desert was exhumed on Thursday in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in Bakersfield, California, in late September.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC couple charged for meth sales￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Police report the arrest of a Lake Havasu City couple under investigation for alleged methamphetamine sales throughout Mohave County. Lake Havasu City Police Sergeant Tyler Tribolet said Billy Johnson, 55, and Jennifer Springfield, 45, were taken into custody during an October 6 traffic stop in Yucca.
Mohave Daily News
Three facing drug charges
BULLHEAD CITY — Three Bullhead City residents are facing similar drug-related charges after separate arrests. Justin Michael Boehm was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on one count of possession of dangerous drugs, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia two two confirmed warrants for failure to appear on previous charges.
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
Mohave Daily News
Cougars fall at White Pine
ELY — The Laughlin High School varsity football team suffered 34-0 road loss last week to White Pine High. "The game at White Pine was tough," Laughlin head coach Aaron Schellie said. "We struggled on offense. We could not establish any rhythm. Every time we had a positive play, we then had a penalty to take us back. Our defense did not play that badly. The defense caused a few turnovers, but we could not cash in on offense. The team battled until the end."
