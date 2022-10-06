ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois quick hits: Local governments to get state infrastructure funds; five in Springfield incited on COVID fraud; Illinois Municipal League opposes Amendment 1

By The Center Square
 4 days ago
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control

(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois comptroller candidates make pitch month before election

(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois comptroller made their pitches for why Illinois residents should elect them Nov. 8. The candidates were recently hosted separately by ABC 7 to discuss the election, which is now under a month away. Incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lenox Tower Improvements Completed in Metro East

COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on Lenox Tower, a $10.1 million project to modernize rail operations, improve safety and enhance the mobility of goods, people and services throughout Metro East, has been completed. The project, a joint federal and state effort with several railroads, reconfigured an outdated network of tracks and signals, while replacing a 97-year-old trackside control tower and transferring its functions to a centralized facility.
ILLINOIS STATE

