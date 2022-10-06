Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes
(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
Illinois gubernatorial candidates differ on the shape of the state’s budget
(The Center Square) – The condition of Illinois’ budget depends on who you ask, especially the two candidates for governor. Republican candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker have differing views on how the state budget has been handled the past four years.
Crime reduction task force debates sentencing
(The Center Square) – There's continued debate among Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force members on how Illinois should handle the sentencing of criminals throughout the state. The task force recently met for the first time. The group discussed several topics, including crime statistics and violence prevention. One topic that...
Illinois quick hits: Rebate checks continue going out; more parking tickets; barges getting stuck
Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year's state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
