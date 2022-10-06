ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Tennessee Tribune

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wilsonpost.com

Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66

The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Event for Area Youth to be held on October 22nd in Smyrna

A nonprofit outreach ministry that serves Rutherford County will host a community event entitled, “The Annual Soldiers 4 Christ Youth Explosion.” Nikita Martin stated…. The upcoming event will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club from 7PM to 9PM. Area youth can enter to win a scholarship and more. Those interested, simply need to email their story to FirstGod01@Gmail.com to register.
SMYRNA, TN
Person
Dawn Powell
radio7media.com

Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service is Receiving $3 Million Grant

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES IS RECEIVING A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $3,000,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT FAMILIES AND CHILDREN AFFECTED BY OPIOIDS AND OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP GRANT THROUGH THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IS DESIGNED TO INCREASE THE WELL-BEING, IMPROVE PERMANENCY, AND ENHANCE SAFETY OF CHILDREN WHO ARE IN OR ARE AT RISK OF OUT OF HOME PLACEMENT DUE TO A PARENT OR CAREGIVER’S OPIOID OR OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. TDMHSAS WILL BE WORKING WITH PARTNERS AT CENTERSTONE, THE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN SERVICES, DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, AND THE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF THE COURTS TO DELIVER THESE SERVICES FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. THE COVERAGE AREA FOR THIS GRANT IS NINE COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE: BEDFORD, COFFEE, FRANKLIN, GILES, HICKMAN, LAWRENCE, LINCOLN, MARSHALL, AND MAURY COUNTIES. GRANT FUNDING FOR THIS PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2027.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Update with Technology, Body Cam's and More

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Technology continues to get better, sometimes by the minute. But, how do law enforcement departments stay up-to-date with the tech world? Simple. Police departments across the nation evolve as new technology is released and as new crimes are committed. In Murfreesboro, police officers were once issued pagers. Now,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
lipscomb.edu

Flatt to be inducted into the TICUA Hall of Fame

National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) CEO and former Lipscomb University President Stephen F. Flatt has been named a member of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) third class of Hall of Fame inductees. Flatt is one of 24 alumni selected by TICUA and its member institutions as part of the 2022 class for their contributions to the community in a variety of disciplines.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media

Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
MURFREESBORO, TN

