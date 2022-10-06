Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
COVID Numbers Continue Downward Trend - Rutherford Co. Schools are Back to Field Trips and More
Local schools are in the midst of their 3rd month of classes for the 2022-2023 school year and fall break is in the rearview mirror. More importantly, it appears that the past COVID outbreak is not much more than a memory... That was Dr. James Sullivan, Director of the Rutherford...
‘Classroom should be an equalizer’: Wilson County school board member calling for removal of ideological, political, religious flags & materials
A Wilson County school board member is calling for all political, ideological, and religious flags to be taken down in the classroom. That would include pride flags and safe space stickers.
Tennessee Tribune
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
wgnsradio.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
wilsonpost.com
Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66
The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
wgnsradio.com
Local Event for Area Youth to be held on October 22nd in Smyrna
A nonprofit outreach ministry that serves Rutherford County will host a community event entitled, “The Annual Soldiers 4 Christ Youth Explosion.” Nikita Martin stated…. The upcoming event will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club from 7PM to 9PM. Area youth can enter to win a scholarship and more. Those interested, simply need to email their story to FirstGod01@Gmail.com to register.
wgnsradio.com
The Mother of a Missing 29-Year-Old Man in Middle Tennessee is Asking for the Help of Local Residents
UPDATE: The mother who reported that her son was missing says they have since made contact with her son. Details of what occured have not yet been released. WGNS will keep you informed. PREVIOUS REPORT - (MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A missing Middle Tennessee man who has not been seen since Tuesday,...
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service is Receiving $3 Million Grant
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES IS RECEIVING A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $3,000,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT FAMILIES AND CHILDREN AFFECTED BY OPIOIDS AND OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP GRANT THROUGH THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IS DESIGNED TO INCREASE THE WELL-BEING, IMPROVE PERMANENCY, AND ENHANCE SAFETY OF CHILDREN WHO ARE IN OR ARE AT RISK OF OUT OF HOME PLACEMENT DUE TO A PARENT OR CAREGIVER’S OPIOID OR OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. TDMHSAS WILL BE WORKING WITH PARTNERS AT CENTERSTONE, THE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN SERVICES, DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, AND THE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF THE COURTS TO DELIVER THESE SERVICES FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. THE COVERAGE AREA FOR THIS GRANT IS NINE COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE: BEDFORD, COFFEE, FRANKLIN, GILES, HICKMAN, LAWRENCE, LINCOLN, MARSHALL, AND MAURY COUNTIES. GRANT FUNDING FOR THIS PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2027.
parentherald.com
Mother and Daughter Team Up To Tackle Lack Of Affordable Housing For Senior Citizens in Nashville
Stacks of furniture and cardboard boxes crowd 71-year-old Frances Jones' new apartment in Madison. It is the same price as her old one in the North Park Village senior citizen community, but far less comfortable and half the size. Jones told WZTV her former home was convenient and neighborly and...
wpln.org
HCA faces over-admission allegations that have gotten other Nashville hospital systems in trouble
In February, Jennifer Smithfield of Robertson County was feeling weak and still having some trouble breathing after nearly two weeks with COVID. To be safe, her primary care physician suggested going to the emergency department. She chose HCA’s Centennial Medical Center, near its corporate headquarters in Nashville. Like more...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
School bus driver moves into new home thanks to Nashville families
J.T. Moore Middle School bus driver Deana 'Miss Dee' White received the surprise of her life when the school community helped her buy a house. Now she's all moved in.
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Update with Technology, Body Cam's and More
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Technology continues to get better, sometimes by the minute. But, how do law enforcement departments stay up-to-date with the tech world? Simple. Police departments across the nation evolve as new technology is released and as new crimes are committed. In Murfreesboro, police officers were once issued pagers. Now,...
TSU's 2022 homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
lipscomb.edu
Flatt to be inducted into the TICUA Hall of Fame
National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) CEO and former Lipscomb University President Stephen F. Flatt has been named a member of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) third class of Hall of Fame inductees. Flatt is one of 24 alumni selected by TICUA and its member institutions as part of the 2022 class for their contributions to the community in a variety of disciplines.
Sidelines
Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media
Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
