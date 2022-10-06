THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES IS RECEIVING A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $3,000,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT FAMILIES AND CHILDREN AFFECTED BY OPIOIDS AND OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP GRANT THROUGH THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IS DESIGNED TO INCREASE THE WELL-BEING, IMPROVE PERMANENCY, AND ENHANCE SAFETY OF CHILDREN WHO ARE IN OR ARE AT RISK OF OUT OF HOME PLACEMENT DUE TO A PARENT OR CAREGIVER’S OPIOID OR OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. TDMHSAS WILL BE WORKING WITH PARTNERS AT CENTERSTONE, THE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN SERVICES, DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, AND THE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF THE COURTS TO DELIVER THESE SERVICES FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. THE COVERAGE AREA FOR THIS GRANT IS NINE COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE: BEDFORD, COFFEE, FRANKLIN, GILES, HICKMAN, LAWRENCE, LINCOLN, MARSHALL, AND MAURY COUNTIES. GRANT FUNDING FOR THIS PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2027.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO