Ripple Protests SEC’s Move To Block Third-Party Evidence, Says Regulator Mischaracterizing Law in XRP Lawsuit

Terra Backer Says Legal Battles Are Preventing Crypto Payouts to UST Holders
The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) is explaining why it hasn’t paid back small holders of its collapsed stablecoin coin TerraUSD (UST). The LFG, a non-profit organization built to support the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, says that ongoing legal battles have made accomplishing that promise impossible for the time being. “Since...
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
Helium Foundation Executive Responds to Binance’s Sudden Delisting of HNT Token: Report
Executives from the Helium Foundation, the non-profit behind decentralized hotspot blockchain Helium (HNT), are responding to crypto exchange Binance’s sudden delisting of the project’s native token. Binance delisted HNT’s main trading pairs last week with no specific explanation. In a statement to Forbes, Binance spokesperson Jessica Jung...
Mt. Gox Trustee Sets January 2023 As Deadline for Creditors To Register and Select Repayment Method
A trustee of defunct crypto exchange platform Mt. Gox is setting a date for creditors to register and choose their preferred reimbursement method. According to a recent company press release, those owed money by Mt. Gox have until January 10th next year (Japan time) to complete the initial steps of the repayment procedures.
Sentiment Heavily Bearish on Solana, Tron and One More Ethereum Rival, Says Analytics Firm – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says many are bearish on Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB), which might signal a bottom is near. According to Santiment, heavy bearish sentiment is sometimes a signal for an imminent upswing in price. “We’re in a spot now where several cryptocurrencies are seeing...
FTX Expands Partnership With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Additional Countries
One of the most popular crypto exchange platforms in the world is partnering up with payments titan Visa to offer crypto debit cards in dozens of countries. According to a new press release, FTX is expanding its partnership with Visa to offer crypto debit cards to customers in over 40 countries with a focus on Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Brazilian Federal Police Move Against Alleged Transnational $800,000,000 Crypto Fraud Ring
Brazilian Federal Police are executing 20 search and seizure warrants for an alleged transnational crypto fraud ring accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars. According to a new press release by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a joint investigation by Brazilian Police, U.S. Homeland Security and other agencies led law enforcement across several states of the South American nation.
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
Crypto Strategist Maps Path Forward for Bitcoin, Warns BTC Will Continue Falling Until One Condition Is Met
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Bitcoin’s (BTC) price could fall lower as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve remains hawkish. In a new video update, the DataDash host warns his 513,000 Youtube subscribers that Bitcoin could see new bear market lows as the Federal Reserve continues to pursue tight monetary policies.
Bearish Sentiment Among Institutional Investors Dissipating As Big Players Stop Shorting Bitcoin: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares is seeing signs of bullish sentiment on the horizon among large institutional investors. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds evidence of vanishing bearishness as short Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw outflows last week. “Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling $5...
Bottom Formation in Play? Glassnode Looks at State of Bitcoin As Whales Accumulate Over $300,000,000 in BTC
Several metrics indicate Bitcoin (BTC) could be establishing a bear market floor, according to leading crypto analytics firm Glassnode. Glassnode notes in a new analysis that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score has displayed “a series of consecutive events” similar to the 2018/2019 bear market. The accumulation trend score...
European Authorities Want To Monitor Ethereum (ETH) Network Using New Automated System
The European Commission is interested in using an automated system to monitor and track the Ethereum (ETH) network. According to a new Tenders electronics daily (TED) service notice, the EU commission is launching a proposal to study decentralized finance (DeFi) monitoring through “embedded supervision.”. The proposal suggests,. “A pilot...
Cardano (ADA) Forming Huge Bearish Pattern, According to Legendary Trader Peter Brandt – Here’s His Target
Legendary trader Peter Brandt says that Cardano (ADA) is forming a technical pattern that suggests a big downside price movement for the Ethereum (ETH) rival. Brandt tells his 676,000 Twitter followers that Cardano is trading within a descending triangle pattern and forecasts a potential 42% drop in the price of ADA.
