Why Rochester, MN is One of the Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating
Halloween is almost here! When you send your kids out for trick-or-treating, do you get a little nervous? It's understandable but don't worry, Rochester, Minnesota was actually named one of the safest cities for trick-or-treating in the entire country. I'm still working on getting my Halloween decorations out and getting...
Last Phase of Downtown Rochester Project Starts Monday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction of the final phase of the Heart of the City project in downtown Rochester begins on Monday. Crews are set to begin installing eight 50-foot catenary poles, a steel cable web-system, and lights and mesh sleeves to house wiring. A news release from the City of Rochester says the project calls for the use of cranes to install the structure.
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
How to Rent Someone’s Yard in Rochester for Your Dog
Dogs need lots of exercises, some more than others. They need play time, plenty of walks, and ideally a place to run around off-leash. But sometimes the latter just isn't possible. That's why there's a way you can rent out someone's yard in Rochester, MN and around SE Minnesota for your dog(s) to run around.
Mayo Clinic Receives $100 Million Gift For Proton Beam Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a $100 million donation in support of the expansion of its proton beam therapy facility in downtown Rochester. The $200 million project was announced a little over a year ago and will expand the facility by more than 100,000 square feet and allow for the treatment of 900 additional patients each year. The donation is from Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. The Bayport-based foundation was created by the president and chairman of Minnesota’s Andersen Corporation and his wife in 1959. Fred Andersen led the huge window and patio door manufacturer from 1914 until 1972. In recognition of the gift, Mayo will name the new facility the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen building.
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota
A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
Over 1,100 Drivers Ticketed in Minnesota Seatbelt Enforcement Effort
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 1,164 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations during a statewide “click it or ticket” enforcement effort in Minnesota last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says law enforcement also issued 27 citations for violations of the state’s child seat law. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was one of 281 law enforcement agencies to partake in the enforcement and education campaign that ran from September 18-24.
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
10 Hard-To-Beat Halloween Costumes for Rochester On Tap’s Costume Contest
I'm not sure about you but I'm still on the fence about what to be for Halloween! And this is kind of an issue because Rochester, MN's first Halloween costume contest is coming up on October 15th. We are talking about the one and only Rochester On Tap costume contest....
Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility
The two sisters pictured with their mother in Rochester. Picture: ACLU-MN Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Freeze Warning Issued for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The warning takes effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Winona State to Receive Democracy Cup
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Winona State University (WSU) has been awarded the Democracy Cup for 2020. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says WSU led all four-year public state universities for voter turnout in the 2020 election with nearly 74% of students casting ballots. The University of Minnesota saw the highest turnout of the state’s four-year public universities with 80% of students voting in the 2020 election.
Mayo Clinic Names New Top Administrator in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has a new Rochester Chief Administrative Officer. The healthcare provider announced Friday that Natalie Caine will succeed Mary Jo Williamson as the Mayo Clinic's top administrator in Rochester on October 12. Williamson recently assumed a new leadership position with Mayo Collaborative Services.
Soldiers Field & Silver Lake Parks Master Plans Could be Adopted
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board has a big meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The board will be presented with revised proposals for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the Silver Lake Park Master Plan. It's possible, both proposals could be approved during the meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.
