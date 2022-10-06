Read full article on original website
Retro Advocate: The 1964 State Fair, and meet Swiss immigrants who settled White Rock Creek
Meet Jacob and Anna Hinterman Buhrer, Swiss immigrants who settled on White Rock Creek in the 1880s. The family first lived in the area that is now Junius and Gaston. Jacob acquired land and 12 milk cows but quickly realized that the area was not viable for cattle grazing, so he moved the family to a meadow with water and good drainage and constructed a house and barn. Jacob purchased 350 acres. In 1890, a white, two-story home sat atop a hill on their property. Here’s the rest of the story behind this lesser-known pioneer family. (More)
Retro Advocate: Meet Little Bob’s BBQ at the State Fair circa 1964 and Ray Wylie Hubbard
A food vendor at the State Fair of Texas takes more than experience, tenacity and drive. It’s easy to apply, but vendors from previous years are given the right of first refusal, which means that slots rarely open up. Once you’re in, it can be quite the golden ticket. Food booths at the fair can earn as much as $1 million in the one month they’re open every year, and vendor licenses at the fair are often passed down through generations. There were no Black food vendors for the first 78 years of the fair until Huey Nash opened Little Bob’s BBQ there in 1964, three years after the fair was desegregated. It took Nash five years and pressure from the Black Chamber of Commerce to get his license. He was the only Black concessionaire at the fair until the early ’80s. Now, about half of the food booths are Black-owned. (More)
Lakewood shop Talulah & Hess celebrates 20-year anniversary
Local shop Talulah & Hess is celebrating 20 years in business. Owner Elizabeth Mast has lived in East Dallas for 30 years, and she currently resides on Swiss Avenue. She spent 27 years working for Fidelity Investments and left the company as senior vice president of institutional sales. While she...
Texas Women’s Foundation hosted 37th annual luncheon with Allyson Felix as keynote speaker
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Texas Women’s Foundation’s 37th Annual Luncheon happened Thursday at the Hilton Anatole with guests, sponsors and high school students from across Dallas-Fort Worth. The Lake Highlands-based organization’s event was sponsored by Dallas Mavericks and hosted retired Olympic athlete and current entrepreneur Allyson Felix...
Photos: How East Dallas gets in the Halloween spirit
We’re a week into October, and our neighborhood is preparing for Halloween. That includes planning costumes, stocking up on candy and, of course, decorating the house. It’s a busy time for everyone. The State Fair of Texas has started, the big Red River game is this weekend, and football season is in full swing for high school, college and pro leagues. People are getting holiday plans nailed down, flights booked, menus set.
Dallas is one of the most expensive cities for household spending
When it comes to expenses, Dallas has plenty and places in the top 25 of 50 cities across the nation with big spending bills. Our city places at No.21 for most expensive city for household bills, according to a new study by doxoINSIGHTS. The report looks at total amount on bills per month and categorizes them. Those categories include utilities, auto loans cable and internet, health insurance and more.
