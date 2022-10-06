ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Sends Scary Message To Beth Phoenix & Edge After WWE Extreme Rules

At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Adam Cole
ringsidenews.com

Mia Yim Is Officially Done With Impact Wrestling

Mia Yim had a bright future ahead in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was all derailed after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kayla Braxton Trolls Rhea Ripley On Her Birthday

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant forces in the women’s division since her NXT debut. The Australian star is often compared with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna due to her strength. Despite being the only female member of The Judgment, the 25-year-old isn’t afraid to throwdown...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor Of Antonio Inoki

Antonio Inoki was a giant in the world of professional wrestling. Inoki revolutionized puroresu by putting New Japan Pro Wrestling on the map in the early seventies. The wrestling legend passed away in his home and fans continue to mourn his demise even now. Antonio Inoki was recognized for his...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Professional Wrestling#Impact Wrestling#Titans#Combat#Wwe#The Undisputed Era#Mma#Nxt Tag Team Champion
ringsidenews.com

Bo Dallas Is Set For WWE Return

Last night at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE after a two-year absence. Now his brother is reportedly returning to the company as well. According to Bryan Alvarez on his Super Follower account on Twitter., Wyatt’s younger brother, former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, is returning to the company. Alvarez states that Dallas’ return is imminent. This apparently came from multiple sources.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return

After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Reaches Huge WWE Milestone Ahead Of RAW

Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. The Almighty is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. The Almighty is currently the United States Champion and has defended his title occasionally already. He is also one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Doubt Over Bray Wyatt Connecting With Fans After WWE Return

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The Eater Of Worlds was released by the company last year and since then, he has been absent from the pro wrestling world. Fans continued to speculate which pro wrestling company he would go to next.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Flexes Smoking Transformation In Skimpy Video Drop

Lacey Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after being away for a very long time. She came back and stopped her Southern Bell gimmick, becoming a marine in the process. Evans was a regular on SmackDown before she was pulled from television on the July 29th episode of...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title During WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley restored the prestige of the United States Championship with his open challenges on a weekly basis. The Almighty put his title on the line once again this week, but the outcome of the match went completely different from his previous title defenses. Bobby Lashley defended his United States...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Featured As Bridezilla In ‘Dude Perfect’ Video

Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and has worked hard to make herself one of the highlights of the women’s division. She is a former RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion and remains a highlight of WWE television. Bliss returned to WWE television back...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Wanted To Get Bandido Over In Their ROH World Title Match

Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. He has been one of the biggest names for the last 30 years as well. Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Takes Shot At AEW’s Backstage Fights During WWE Raw

AEW’s locker room hasn’t been the same since All Out, and Tony Khan has been heavily criticized for failing to prevent backstage brawls in his promotion. Even WWE took a shot at AEW during Raw tonight. WWE returned to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the...
BROOKLYN, NY
ringsidenews.com

WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo Before Extreme Rules

The world of professional wrestling keeps changing and so does the process of entertaining its fans. WWE still has WrestleMania 39 to get out of the way, but they already have Philly fans hyped for 40. In an attempt to captivate the WWE Universe, the company shared the logo for...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

LA Knight Accidentally Doxxed After WWE SmackDown

Doxxing yourself is never a good idea in 2022. That didn’t stop Mansoor from having a little fun after SmackDown. Max Dupri is no more, and LA Knight is back. This point was made very clear on SmackDown this week. Naturally, his former stablemate had to do something about it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy