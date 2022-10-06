Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
Rhea Ripley Sends Scary Message To Beth Phoenix & Edge After WWE Extreme Rules
At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. As expected, The Judgment Day members made their presence felt during the match. A surprising moment took place during the match when Beth Phoenix came out of nowhere to aid her husband in the fight against The Judgement Day. The numbers game was too much for The Rated R Superstar, because he said “I Quit” after Rhea Ripley threatened to smash a steel chair in his wife’s head. Then The Nightmare smashed the Glamazon’s head anyway.
Mia Yim Is Officially Done With Impact Wrestling
Mia Yim had a bright future ahead in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was all derailed after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
Kayla Braxton Trolls Rhea Ripley On Her Birthday
Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant forces in the women’s division since her NXT debut. The Australian star is often compared with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna due to her strength. Despite being the only female member of The Judgment, the 25-year-old isn’t afraid to throwdown...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
Antonio Inoki was a giant in the world of professional wrestling. Inoki revolutionized puroresu by putting New Japan Pro Wrestling on the map in the early seventies. The wrestling legend passed away in his home and fans continue to mourn his demise even now. Antonio Inoki was recognized for his...
Bo Dallas Is Set For WWE Return
Last night at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE after a two-year absence. Now his brother is reportedly returning to the company as well. According to Bryan Alvarez on his Super Follower account on Twitter., Wyatt’s younger brother, former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, is returning to the company. Alvarez states that Dallas’ return is imminent. This apparently came from multiple sources.
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
Bobby Lashley Reaches Huge WWE Milestone Ahead Of RAW
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. The Almighty is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. The Almighty is currently the United States Champion and has defended his title occasionally already. He is also one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling.
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
Doubt Over Bray Wyatt Connecting With Fans After WWE Return
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The Eater Of Worlds was released by the company last year and since then, he has been absent from the pro wrestling world. Fans continued to speculate which pro wrestling company he would go to next.
Lacey Evans Flexes Smoking Transformation In Skimpy Video Drop
Lacey Evans returned to WWE television earlier this year after being away for a very long time. She came back and stopped her Southern Bell gimmick, becoming a marine in the process. Evans was a regular on SmackDown before she was pulled from television on the July 29th episode of...
Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title During WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley restored the prestige of the United States Championship with his open challenges on a weekly basis. The Almighty put his title on the line once again this week, but the outcome of the match went completely different from his previous title defenses. Bobby Lashley defended his United States...
Alexa Bliss Featured As Bridezilla In ‘Dude Perfect’ Video
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and has worked hard to make herself one of the highlights of the women’s division. She is a former RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion and remains a highlight of WWE television. Bliss returned to WWE television back...
Chris Jericho Wanted To Get Bandido Over In Their ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. He has been one of the biggest names for the last 30 years as well. Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event.
Triple H Takes Shot At AEW’s Backstage Fights During WWE Raw
AEW’s locker room hasn’t been the same since All Out, and Tony Khan has been heavily criticized for failing to prevent backstage brawls in his promotion. Even WWE took a shot at AEW during Raw tonight. WWE returned to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the...
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo Before Extreme Rules
The world of professional wrestling keeps changing and so does the process of entertaining its fans. WWE still has WrestleMania 39 to get out of the way, but they already have Philly fans hyped for 40. In an attempt to captivate the WWE Universe, the company shared the logo for...
LA Knight Accidentally Doxxed After WWE SmackDown
Doxxing yourself is never a good idea in 2022. That didn’t stop Mansoor from having a little fun after SmackDown. Max Dupri is no more, and LA Knight is back. This point was made very clear on SmackDown this week. Naturally, his former stablemate had to do something about it.
