buckeyesports.com
Ohio State-Iowa To Kick Off At Noon On Oct. 22
Ohio State will return to Ohio Stadium following the off week for a noon kickoff against Iowa on Oct. 22 that will be broadcast on FOX. The game will also serve as a “Scarlet Out,” with fans encouraged to wear scarlet-colored clothing. This will be the Buckeyes’ second...
buckeyesports.com
C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week For Second Time This Season
For the second time in as many weeks, a Buckeye has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week as third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud was awarded the honor following his six-touchdown outing against Michigan State. Stroud decimated the Spartans for 361 yards while completing 81 percent of passes. This...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Up To No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll
Coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Ohio State jumped up to No. 2 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll behind No. 1 Georgia and ahead of No. 3 Alabama, who fell two spots. Georgia has the most first-place votes with 32, followed by Ohio State’s 20 and Alabama’s 11.
