ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State-Iowa To Kick Off At Noon On Oct. 22

Ohio State will return to Ohio Stadium following the off week for a noon kickoff against Iowa on Oct. 22 that will be broadcast on FOX. The game will also serve as a “Scarlet Out,” with fans encouraged to wear scarlet-colored clothing. This will be the Buckeyes’ second...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Up To No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll

Coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Ohio State jumped up to No. 2 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll behind No. 1 Georgia and ahead of No. 3 Alabama, who fell two spots. Georgia has the most first-place votes with 32, followed by Ohio State’s 20 and Alabama’s 11.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy