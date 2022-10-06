Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+6.5) Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the location where the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) on Sunday. Atlanta opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total is 43. The San Francisco 49ers head into this matchup 3-2 for this season. When...
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Odds/Point Spread: Eagles (-5.5) The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are on their way to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Philadelphia opens this matchup as 5.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45.5. The Dallas...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Steelers (+6.5) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) are en route to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). Pittsburgh opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total is 44.5. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this matchup with...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Colts (-2.5) Lucas Oil Stadium is the location where the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) will try to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) on Sunday. Jacksonville is 2.5-point dogs. The over/under has been set at 44. The Jacksonville Jaguars head into this matchup 2-3 for this year. When they last...
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Saints (+2) The New Orleans Saints (2-3) will compete against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Cincinnati opens as 2-point favorites. The over/under comes in at 44. The Cincinnati Bengals head into this game 2-3 this season. The last time they took the field, the...
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Prediction, 10/13/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Bears (+1) Soldier Field is where the Chicago Bears (2-3) will meet the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday. Washington is 1-point favorites from oddsmakers. The betting total is set at 40. The Washington Commanders head into this matchup 1-4 for this season. In their last contest, the Commanders...
Video: NFL Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks. Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars 10/16/2022. The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Indianapolis, IN to face the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00PM EST at Lucas Oil Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team of...
Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Giants (+6) The New York Giants (4-1) welcome the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Baltimore opens as 6-point favorites. The over/under is 43.5. The Baltimore Ravens come into this game with a record of 3-2 for this season. In their last game, the Ravens faced...
Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Seahawks (+2.5) The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Lumen Field on Sunday. Seattle is 2.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 47. The Arizona Cardinals step onto the field holding a record of 2-3 for this season. The last time they stepped on...
New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Browns (-3.5) The Cleveland Browns (2-3) are hosting the New England Patriots (2-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Cleveland opens this matchup as 3.5-point favorites from Vegas oddsmakers. The betting total is set at 41.5. The New England Patriots come into this matchup with a record of 2-3...
Temple Owls vs UCF Knights Prediction, 10/13/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Knights (-25) The Temple Owls (2-3) are en route to Bounce House on Thursday where they will attempt to defeat the UCF Knights (4-1). Temple opens as 25-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total has been set at 46.5. The Temple Owls step onto the field holding a record...
Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. Odds/Point Spread: Seminoles (+6) The Clemson Tigers (6-0) are headed to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday where they will attempt to defeat the Florida State Seminoles (4-2). Florida State opens this contest as 6-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total comes in at 51.
Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Dolphins (+3) The Miami Dolphins (3-2) welcome the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Miami is 3-point dogs. The over/under comes in at 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings step onto the field holding a record of 4-1 for this season. When they last stepped on the...
Cards-Seahawks to have delayed start time if M's host Game 4
The start time of the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday will be moved back to 5:30 p.m. ET should the Mariners host Game 4 of their American League Division Series versus the Houston Astros. Kickoff for the Seahawks' game at Lumen Field will remain at 4:05 p.m. ET should the Mariners get swept in their best-of-five series. The host Astros rallied for an 8-7 victory in the series opener on Tuesday. Game 2 in Houston is slated for Thursday, while the Mariners will host Game 3 on Saturday. Game 4, if applicable, is scheduled to start on Sunday at 3:07 p.m. ET. The need to shift start times for the games comes with respect to the expected traffic and parking issues in Seattle. The Seahawks' Lumen Field is located across the street from T-Mobile Park. --Field Level Media
Arizona Wildcats vs Washington Huskies Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Huskies (-15.5) Husky Stadium is the site where the Washington Huskies (4-2) will take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday. Arizona opens as 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under comes in at 70.5. The Arizona Wildcats come into this matchup with a record of 3-3 for this season. In...
Connecticut Huskies vs Ball State Cardinals Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cardinals (-10.5) The Ball State Cardinals (3-3) are welcoming the Connecticut Huskies (3-4) at Scheumann Stadium on Saturday. Connecticut opens this game as 10.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Connecticut Huskies head into this matchup 3-4 for this season. In their last contest, the Huskies went up...
Air Force Falcons vs UNLV Runnin' Rebels Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Runnin' Rebels (+9.5) Allegiant Stadium is the location where the UNLV Runnin' Rebels (4-2) will go up against the Air Force Falcons (4-2) on Saturday. Air Force opens as 9.5-point favorites. The over/under is 54. The Air Force Falcons head into this game 4-2 this season. In their...
Kansas Jayhawks vs Oklahoma Sooners Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Sooners (-7) Memorial Stadium is where the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3) will go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Saturday. Oklahoma opens as 7-point favorites. The total is 65. The Kansas Jayhawks come into this game with a record of 5-1 for this season. The last time they...
2022-23 Detroit Red Wings Predictions and Futures Odds Picks
This Detroit Red Wings team made some strides last year. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond arrived in Detroit with a splash and made the team fun to watch, especially considering the absolutely awful seasons leading up to last year. Seider won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, and suddenly the team has hope. This team had an interesting offseason in which they were quite busy making it an exciting year if you are a Detroit fan. While the odds still aren’t great for this team, they aren’t the dumpster fire they were a couple years ago. This team has missed the playoffs for six years in a row. And while they are starting to build something, fans are going to get antsy with another missed playoff year.
