Video: NFL Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks

NFL Picks - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/16/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks. Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars 10/16/2022. The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Indianapolis, IN to face the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00PM EST at Lucas Oil Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

Cards-Seahawks to have delayed start time if M's host Game 4

The start time of the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday will be moved back to 5:30 p.m. ET should the Mariners host Game 4 of their American League Division Series versus the Houston Astros. Kickoff for the Seahawks' game at Lumen Field will remain at 4:05 p.m. ET should the Mariners get swept in their best-of-five series. The host Astros rallied for an 8-7 victory in the series opener on Tuesday. Game 2 in Houston is slated for Thursday, while the Mariners will host Game 3 on Saturday. Game 4, if applicable, is scheduled to start on Sunday at 3:07 p.m. ET. The need to shift start times for the games comes with respect to the expected traffic and parking issues in Seattle. The Seahawks' Lumen Field is located across the street from T-Mobile Park. --Field Level Media
SEATTLE, WA
2022-23 Detroit Red Wings Predictions and Futures Odds Picks

This Detroit Red Wings team made some strides last year. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond arrived in Detroit with a splash and made the team fun to watch, especially considering the absolutely awful seasons leading up to last year. Seider won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, and suddenly the team has hope. This team had an interesting offseason in which they were quite busy making it an exciting year if you are a Detroit fan. While the odds still aren’t great for this team, they aren’t the dumpster fire they were a couple years ago. This team has missed the playoffs for six years in a row. And while they are starting to build something, fans are going to get antsy with another missed playoff year.
DETROIT, MI

