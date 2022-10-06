ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear

Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

49ers star DE Nick Bosa ruled out with groin injury

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Nick Bosa has been the league’s most-dominant defender for a San Francisco 49ers defense that has been absolutely brilliant. Unfortunately, it now looks like Bosa will join other big-name 49ers players to be sidelined. Bosa suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the action.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers Face More Devastating Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers walk away with a win against the Carolina Panthers. After two wins in a row, their record improves to 3-2, the best in the NFC West. Despite a 37-15 win, there were a number of potentially devastating injuries. The 49ers are no strangers to injuries, already having multiple this season. With a chance of season-ending devastating injuries, where do the 49ers go from here?
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Picks - Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/10/2022 Week 5 NFL Free Picks

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders 10/10/2022. The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Kansas City, MO to face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:30PM EST at Arrowhead Stadium. Indian Cowboy is one of the most watched and popular oddsmakers/handicappers in the Country and on Youtube. IC has been Oddsmaking for 20 years and these videos are for entertainment and complimentary selections regarding his Odds on upcoming games. He offers 1 free selection per day via his daily video. IC's free selections are well known for being one of the best in the country and does an extra live show usually every day. IC makes premium selections which can be purchased on doc sports at this link - https://www.docsports.com/cappers.html?cap_id=21.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets

You guys all know the saying that the early bird gets the worm. Well, this week, we're remixing that to make it "the early bettor gets the payout" because it's all about being first in line to make these NFL Week 6 wagers. By the time the last game ends...
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player

The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
SEATTLE, WA

