Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear
Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
Yardbarker
49ers star DE Nick Bosa ruled out with groin injury
Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Nick Bosa has been the league’s most-dominant defender for a San Francisco 49ers defense that has been absolutely brilliant. Unfortunately, it now looks like Bosa will join other big-name 49ers players to be sidelined. Bosa suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the action.
Doc's Sports Service
San Francisco 49ers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Falcons (+6.5) Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the location where the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) on Sunday. Atlanta opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total is 43. The San Francisco 49ers head into this matchup 3-2 for this season. When...
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
Doc's Sports Service
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Odds/Point Spread: Eagles (-5.5) The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are on their way to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Philadelphia opens this matchup as 5.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45.5. The Dallas...
Doc's Sports Service
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Colts (-2.5) Lucas Oil Stadium is the location where the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) will try to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) on Sunday. Jacksonville is 2.5-point dogs. The over/under has been set at 44. The Jacksonville Jaguars head into this matchup 2-3 for this year. When they last...
Yardbarker
49ers Face More Devastating Injuries
The San Francisco 49ers walk away with a win against the Carolina Panthers. After two wins in a row, their record improves to 3-2, the best in the NFC West. Despite a 37-15 win, there were a number of potentially devastating injuries. The 49ers are no strangers to injuries, already having multiple this season. With a chance of season-ending devastating injuries, where do the 49ers go from here?
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Steelers (+6.5) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) are en route to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday where they will try to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4). Pittsburgh opens this contest as 6.5-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total is 44.5. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this matchup with...
Doc's Sports Service
Cincinnati Bengals vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Saints (+2) The New Orleans Saints (2-3) will compete against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Cincinnati opens as 2-point favorites. The over/under comes in at 44. The Cincinnati Bengals head into this game 2-3 this season. The last time they took the field, the...
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Picks - Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/10/2022 Week 5 NFL Free Picks
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders 10/10/2022. The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Kansas City, MO to face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:30PM EST at Arrowhead Stadium. Indian Cowboy is one of the most watched and popular oddsmakers/handicappers in the Country and on Youtube. IC has been Oddsmaking for 20 years and these videos are for entertainment and complimentary selections regarding his Odds on upcoming games. He offers 1 free selection per day via his daily video. IC's free selections are well known for being one of the best in the country and does an extra live show usually every day. IC makes premium selections which can be purchased on doc sports at this link - https://www.docsports.com/cappers.html?cap_id=21.
Doc's Sports Service
Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Giants (+6) The New York Giants (4-1) welcome the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Baltimore opens as 6-point favorites. The over/under is 43.5. The Baltimore Ravens come into this game with a record of 3-2 for this season. In their last game, the Ravens faced...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot
I mean, really trust. I trust the Bills, who are loaded with talent and have been through the wars. I trust the Eagles, who are consistent, balanced and armed with an ascendant young quarterback. I trust the Chiefs, because of the guy on the sideline and the dude under center.
Doc's Sports Service
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Prediction, 10/13/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Bears (+1) Soldier Field is where the Chicago Bears (2-3) will meet the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday. Washington is 1-point favorites from oddsmakers. The betting total is set at 40. The Washington Commanders head into this matchup 1-4 for this season. In their last contest, the Commanders...
Doc's Sports Service
Temple Owls vs UCF Knights Prediction, 10/13/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Knights (-25) The Temple Owls (2-3) are en route to Bounce House on Thursday where they will attempt to defeat the UCF Knights (4-1). Temple opens as 25-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total has been set at 46.5. The Temple Owls step onto the field holding a record...
Doc's Sports Service
New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Browns (-3.5) The Cleveland Browns (2-3) are hosting the New England Patriots (2-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Cleveland opens this matchup as 3.5-point favorites from Vegas oddsmakers. The betting total is set at 41.5. The New England Patriots come into this matchup with a record of 2-3...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets
You guys all know the saying that the early bird gets the worm. Well, this week, we're remixing that to make it "the early bettor gets the payout" because it's all about being first in line to make these NFL Week 6 wagers. By the time the last game ends...
Doc's Sports Service
Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Odds/Point Spread: Seahawks (+2.5) The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Lumen Field on Sunday. Seattle is 2.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 47. The Arizona Cardinals step onto the field holding a record of 2-3 for this season. The last time they stepped on...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player
The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
Doc's Sports Service
Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL. Odds/Point Spread: Seminoles (+6) The Clemson Tigers (6-0) are headed to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday where they will attempt to defeat the Florida State Seminoles (4-2). Florida State opens this contest as 6-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The total comes in at 51.
