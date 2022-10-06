Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders 10/10/2022. The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Kansas City, MO to face the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:30PM EST at Arrowhead Stadium. Indian Cowboy is one of the most watched and popular oddsmakers/handicappers in the Country and on Youtube. IC has been Oddsmaking for 20 years and these videos are for entertainment and complimentary selections regarding his Odds on upcoming games. He offers 1 free selection per day via his daily video. IC's free selections are well known for being one of the best in the country and does an extra live show usually every day. IC makes premium selections which can be purchased on doc sports at this link - https://www.docsports.com/cappers.html?cap_id=21.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO