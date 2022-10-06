Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: What Happened After WWE Extreme Rules? (Bray Wyatt)
The excitement inside the Wells Fargo Center at last night’s Extreme Rules didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling. In the final moments of the show, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE, fifteen months after his release in July 2021. Following the pay-per-view event, Wyatt continued...
ewrestlingnews.com
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Thinks His Son Will Be A Better Athlete Than Him
Although Mark Henry had a successful career and is a WWE Hall of Famer, the current AEW talent believes his son Jacob will be an even better athlete than he was. Henry’s son can squat 600 pounds, living up to expectations of being a strong man like his father.
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre In A Strap Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre to pick up his first win on a main roster WWE pay-per-view. In a back-and-forth Strap Match, Kross was able to pick up the win after Scarlett came into the ring and sprayed McIntyre with pepper spray. Following the spot, Kross hit a forearm to the back of McIntyre’s head to pick up the 1, 2, 3.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE
Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE. At the end of Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, “The Fiend” made his return to the company. After the Fight Pit match involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, a bout in which the former picked up the win, the lights went out as Riddle was making his way to the back.
ewrestlingnews.com
D-X Reunites On WWE RAW, Shout Out To Chyna Given
D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg) reunited to close out Monday night’s episode of RAW. After making their entrance, X-Pac shouted out late former WWE Intercontinental and Women’s Champion Chyna, calling her the “magic ingredient” to D-X. Road Dogg did the signature...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Notes On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
We have some updates to pass along regarding Ronda Rousey and The Brawling Brutes’ official statuses on the WWE roster. Pwinsider is reporting that Rousey is officially listed as a heel, which has been teased on WWE TV for some time now. As for the Brawling Brutes, the trio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Ratings For First Two Episodes Of WOW (Women Of Wrestling) Revealed
We have some numbers on the first two episodes of Women Of Wrestling (WOW). Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the first episode, which aired during the weekend of September 18, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and scored 281,000 viewers. The second episode, which aired the following week, scored 273,000 viewers and had a 0.06 demo rating.
ewrestlingnews.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE RAW, Attacks Bobby Lashley
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar returned and confronted Bobby Lashley. Lesnar attacked Lashley, hitting him with a few F5s and a German Suplex. He then locked in a Kimura Lock before leaving. Following the commercial break, Seth Rollins came out and taunted a beaten down Lashley...
ewrestlingnews.com
Who Is Training Logan Paul For His WWE Return?, Bray Wyatt
Logan Paul will be facing off against Roman Reigns in the main event of the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. As the show approaches, Paul has been training incredibly hard. According to a report from Pwinsider, Shane Helms and Drew Gulak have consistently been working with the YouTube star.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The WrestleMania 40 Logo Revealed
Prior to Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made an appearance in front of the live crowd to reveal the logo for WrestleMania 40, which will be taking place from Philadelphia, PA in 2024. WWE WrestleMania 40...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Fires Back At Controversial ‘Antisemitic’ Comments From Kanye West
AEW wrestler MJF has hit back at comments made by Kanye West many have called antisemitic. On Twitter, West said that he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”. West also claimed that “you people,” which many believe he is referring to Jewish people, “have toyed with me and tried to blackball me”, adding that they have an “agenda.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Bray Wyatt Had Offers From AEW, AAA & Impact Wrestling
As seen during Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, WWE wasn’t the only company that was interested in the services of the former WWE Champion. Following Wyatt’s release from WWE back...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey’s Message For Upset Liv Morgan Fans: Cry About It, Neckbeards!
Ronda Rousey doesn’t give a damn what you think after she defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. On Sunday morning, Rousey took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself choking Morgan out with her...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Believes He Might Feud With MJF For “A Very Long Time”
Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to discuss the feuds he’s had in AEW thus far, including his future with MJF. He said,. “I think that myself and MJF will be wrestling each other for a very long time. I think that myself and Lee Moriarty are now going to have to be on a collision course after, after the match; the aftermath with him attacking me. But, yeah, I’m very excited to see where either of those go. Those are both guys that, we’re around the same age.”
Comments / 0