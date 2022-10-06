ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trojans: Wired podcast previews USC-Washington State clash

By Matt Zemek
 4 days ago
It’s time for USC versus Washington State. Big road games have a way of capturing national attention more than big home games, if only because the perceived threat of losing is greater. What is also interesting to note, however, is that whereas USC was a six-point favorite at kickoff time against Oregon State, the Trojans are a 13.5-point favorite against Washington State as of Thursday afternoon. That’s a surprisingly large line given how competitive Washington State has been, and given how banged up the USC offensive line currently is.

What is also limiting the amount of buzz surrounding Wazzu-USC is that Utah faces UCLA on Saturday, in what is admittedly a bigger game. That’s understandable … but it doesn’t make USC-WSU less important on its own. It just makes this game in the Los Angeles Coliseum comparatively less important than the daytime duel in Pasadena.

On our latest Trojans: Wired podcast, co-host Ian Hest — who produced the show — joined me to discuss the Washington State game.

Enjoy!

