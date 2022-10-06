ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500

The S&P 500's 2nd-quarter earnings per share is set to drop 10% thanks to Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline. S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Should You Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic is squarely in the past, economic weakness and worry could prove problematic for Carnival. A major piece of Align's usual revenue comes from overseas, China in particular. That's trouble when the U.S. dollar is as strong as it is right now. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest

ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
parktelegraph.com

Momentum Is Strong For Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)

There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Copart Inc. (CPRT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.94, or +0.83%, to $113.73. Volume reached 34,318 shares, with price reaching a high of $113.32 and a low of $113.32. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Copart Inc. and Charter Communications Inc..
Benzinga

Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Verastem Oncology VSTM, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Benzinga

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. ("FSP", "our" or "we") FSP announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, payable on November 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 21, 2022.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
