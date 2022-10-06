Read full article on original website
Phebie Rossi named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State middle blocker Phebie Rossi has been named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Rossi led the NSIC in total blocks (27.0), points (66.0), blocks/set (2.08) and points/set (5.08) last week as SCSU went 2-1 at Halenbeck Hall. Her staggering 2.08 blocks/set paced the league by over a half-block while she was the only player in the Northern Sun to average 5.0 or more points a set. The Rapid City, S.D. native also ranked eighth across the league with 3.54 kills/set on .369 hitting while anchoring a defense that led the NSIC with 3.08 blocks/set.
Kohn Records Fifth Shutout in Tie with Concordia St. Paul
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (4-5-4, 3-3-4 NSIC) battled to a scoreless tie against Concordia St. Paul (6-4-3, 5-2-2 NSIC) on Sunday afternoon at Husky Stadium. Redshirt sophomore Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) recorded two saves and recorded her fifth shutout of the season. TURNING...
Rachel and Rossi lead No. 7 Huskies to comeback win over Winona State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 7 St. Cloud State Volleyball received vintage performances from captains Linsey Rachel and Phebie Rossi in a four-set win over Winona State on Saturday afternoon. Rachel double-doubled by putting down a season-high 19 kills along with 12 digs, adding a season-best four blocks while...
(RV) Huskies swept 6-2 by No. 1 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey scored a pair of power play goals but couldn't slow down No. 1 Ohio State in a 6-2 loss on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. Emma Gentry scored the first of two Huskies power play goals just three minutes into the...
Two Huskies PR at Lucian Rosa Invitational
KENOSHA, Wis. – St. Cloud State Cross Country took 10th at the Lucian Rosa Invitational on Saturday morning in a meet featuring a host of regionally-ranked competition. The 6K race held in Kenosha featured over 130 runners as Lauren Sertich and Laura Stevensen each ran personal-best times. Cheresa Bouley...
