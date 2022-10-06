ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State middle blocker Phebie Rossi has been named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Rossi led the NSIC in total blocks (27.0), points (66.0), blocks/set (2.08) and points/set (5.08) last week as SCSU went 2-1 at Halenbeck Hall. Her staggering 2.08 blocks/set paced the league by over a half-block while she was the only player in the Northern Sun to average 5.0 or more points a set. The Rapid City, S.D. native also ranked eighth across the league with 3.54 kills/set on .369 hitting while anchoring a defense that led the NSIC with 3.08 blocks/set.

