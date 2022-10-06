Read full article on original website
msn.com
Democrats 'need new blood, period,' congresswoman says
Democrats need leaders who are younger and more reflective of the country, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We need a new generation," Slotkin, who is 46, said. "We need new blood, period, across the Democratic Party in the House, the Senate and the White House."
Business Insider
Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'
Trump claimed without evidence that former President George H.W. Bush kept "millions" of documents at a "bowling alley slash Chinese restaurant."
Can Latino voters help Democrats hold Arizona in crucial Senate race?
The economy with high inflation is a major issue for voters, but Latinos are not a monolithic bloc and shifted slightly right in 2020, a factor that could decide the race this time
