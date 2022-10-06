ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Democrats 'need new blood, period,' congresswoman says

Democrats need leaders who are younger and more reflective of the country, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We need a new generation," Slotkin, who is 46, said. "We need new blood, period, across the Democratic Party in the House, the Senate and the White House."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy