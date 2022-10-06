photo credit: It's been five years since a wildfire killed 22 people in Sonoma County and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings. Ceremonies took place this past weekend in Santa Rosa and Sonoma to mark the anniversary of the Tubbs Fire and remember those who perished and the loss of whole neighborhoods. KRCB News invited two local journalists to the studio to talk about their forthcoming book, "Inflamed: Abandonment, Heroism, and Outrage in Wine Country's Deadliest Firestorm." Joining them in the interview is Beth Eurotus Steffy. Here's that conversation:

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO