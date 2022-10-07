Mount Vernon residents on Warwick Avenue demand that pothole-riddled road be repaved

Mount Vernon residents who live Warwick Avenue are fed up that their pothole-riddled street has not been paved like others in the city.

Neighbors say when they saw the trucks and the equipment on other streets this past summer, they thought their street was going to be next, but that was not the case.

Resident John Ramsey drives a lot for work and says Warwick Avenue is the worst road he's ever seen.

"Do you know what that does to your car? A lot of people don't realize it destroys your car," Ramsey says.

Residents are also concerned about injuries they could suffer by just trying to walk between the three-inch-deep potholes.

The city says 100 streets have been paved in the last year.

Residents who testified at a recent council meeting were told that some streets are not getting paved right now because sewer lines beneath those streets need to be replaced first.

The council president says if the city were to pave those streets now, they'd have to dig them up again for the sewer work and that would cost way too much.

Several longtime residents say they've never seen Warwick Avenue paved and they've been requesting a fix for years.

News 12 reached out to the city on whether these problem-streets are going to be fixed before the end of this paving season, which is about to end, but have not yet heard back.

One council member said that people can report damaged roads and then city crews will come by to do a temporary fix with "cold-patch."