Fontana, CA

Fontana Herald News

Local Sierra Club will hold community forum about 'A Green Fontana'

A community forum entitled “A Green Fontana: How We Get There” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:45 p.m. at the Kaiser High School Multipurpose Room, 11155 Almond Avenue in Fontana. The event will be hosted by the San Gorgonio Chapter of the Sierra Club. Also...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Several Halloween-related events are planned in Fontana

The City of Fontana is inviting local residents to celebrate the month of October with some exciting Halloween festivities. • Halloween Howl will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. Get your doggies dressed up in a costume and take them to a Halloween parade at the Fontana Dog Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Plus, don’t miss the goodies for your pets. All dogs must be on a leash. Admission is free.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Nicole Lozano is named one of the Educators of the Year in 52nd District

Nicole Lozano, a teacher at Almond Elementary School in Fontana, was named one of the Educators of the Year in the 52nd District by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) on Oct. 6. Lozano was honored because she goes above and beyond to support those around her by providing groceries to families,...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Residents enjoy 'Let's Move on the Trail' event in Fontana; see photos

Lots of Fontana residents enjoyed some fun and exercise during the city’s “Let’s Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo on Oct. 8. The 10th annual event was held at Miller Park and enabled attendees to receive resources and information about health and wellness from dozens of vendors.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fontana, CA
Fontana Herald News

Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.

A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana

A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga

A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Eight people are injured after car crashes into supermarket in Rialto

Eight people were injured and transported to hospitals after a car crashed into a supermarket in Rialto on Oct. 10, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 9:44 a.m., the Rialto P.D.'s Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle driving through the front doors of the Stater Bros. located at 168 E. Baseline Road.
RIALTO, CA
News Break
Politics
Fontana Herald News

Summit breezes past San Gorgonio, 45-0

From the very start, Summit High School’s game on Oct. 6 was destined to go the SkyHawks’ way. On San Gorgonio’s opening kickoff, Adrian Rodriguez brought the football back 99 yards for a touchdown, and Summit went on to capture a 45-0 victory. The SkyHawks raised their...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Jurupa Hills football team rolls to fourth straight victory, 53-12

The Jurupa Hills football team soared to its fourth straight victory by pounding Carter, 53-12, on Oct. 7. The Spartans, who finished non-league action with a 4-3 record, must travel to Eisenhower (6-1) in the Sunkist League opener on Thursday, Oct. 13. Against Carter, Jurupa Hills breezed to a 46-6...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Miller loses heartbreaker to Rubidoux, 22-19

The Fontana A.B. Miller football players came very close to obtaining a dramatic victory on Oct. 7, but Rubidoux rallied to pin a heartbreaking defeat on the Rebels. Miller took a 19-15 lead in the final minutes thanks to a spectacular 89-yard kick return by Sergio Lopez. However, Rubidoux scored...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Urciel leads Fohi football team to exciting 32-30 victory

Led by quarterback Andrew Urciel, the Fontana High School football team scored a touchdown in the game’s final minute for a thrilling 32-30 win over Bloomington on Oct. 7. After Bloomington had taken a 30-24 lead in the wild, back-and-forth battle, the Steelers roared back to push across a TD and an ensuing two-point conversion for the dramatic victory.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman, 69, allegedly stabs her husband to death

A 69-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death on Oct. 7, according to the Upland Police Department. Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of E. 7th Street in Upland and located a 73-year-old man who had been stabbed and declared deceased. The man's...
UPLAND, CA

